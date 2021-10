NJPW Road To Power Struggle kicked off October 24 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

In the main event, Zack Sabre, Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, and DOUKI defeated BUSHI, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi.

Below are the results:

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Tiger Mask, and Robbie Eagles

* Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare defeated Toru Yano and Satoshi Kojima

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata defeated KENTA and Gedo

* Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, and EVIL defeated Kosei Fujita, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Jado, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Kazuchika Okada

