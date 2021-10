NJPW Road to Power Struggle Night 7 was from the Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan.

In the main event, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr.

Below are the results:

* Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuto Nakashima went to a time limit draw.

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) defeated Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe

* House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) & Master Wato

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata defeated BULLET CLUB (Jado, KENTA, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr.)