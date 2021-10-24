NJPW STRONG: Autumn Attack was Saturday Night in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center.

In the main event, Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo.

Below are the results and highlights:

* The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, Ren Narita, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Brogan Finlay, Will Allday, Wheeler Yuta, Fred Yehi, and David Finlay

* Chris Dickinson and Robbie Eagles defeated Chris Bey and El Phantasmo

* Will Ospreay and TJP defeated Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

* Juice Robinson defeated Hikuleo (Texas Bullrope Match)


 