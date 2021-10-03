This is the third and final week of NJPW Strong in Long Beach at the Thunder Studios.

The Fighting Spirit Unleashed series has come to a close with Tom Lawlor retaining the Strong Openweight Championship against Lio Rush.

Below are the results:

* JR Kratos defeated Fred Yehi

* Chris Dickinson defeated Royce Isaacs

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Lio Rush (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

NJPW Strong is on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on NJPW World.