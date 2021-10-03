This is the third and final week of NJPW Strong in Long Beach at the Thunder Studios.
The Fighting Spirit Unleashed series has come to a close with Tom Lawlor retaining the Strong Openweight Championship against Lio Rush.
Below are the results:
* JR Kratos defeated Fred Yehi
* Chris Dickinson defeated Royce Isaacs
* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Lio Rush (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)
NJPW Strong is on Saturdays at 8 p.m. on NJPW World.
Savageweight strikes beaten by super heavyweight intensity as @Jr_Kratos swats Fred yehi away!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/dgBaFHLega
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
Savageweight strength from @fredyehi!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/7hFFOFiHaK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
A wrist clutch Hercules Cutter from @JR_Kratos!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/GLfXfuNHJT
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
A devastating @dirtydickinson deadlift and Isaacs is floored!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/lG6jvu3ebW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
HOLY COW!
An INCREDIBLE DVD for @dirtydickinson!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/2aoyu9Tz1T
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
Rush evades, and Lawlor crashes into his own cornerman!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/Hc1s3Av0Kc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
GOOD. NIGHT.
Champ has challenger in all sorts of trouble!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/Ri3FrlZgEe
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021
Rush shoots and scores! Could we see a new champion?!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/ewreyWF6S5#njpwSTRONG #njFSU pic.twitter.com/80Dfxs9vdJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 3, 2021