NJPW’s newest episode of STRONG was from the Autumn Attack tapings in Dallas, Texas.

In the main event, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White defeated IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles.

Below are the results:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Ren Narita (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles

NJPW STRONG airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NJPWWorld.com.

Fred Rosser does all he can to resist the Gotch Style Piledriver! Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/Un1yRiwwmz — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021

Eagles works in combination, but boots from the Switchblade change the match in an instant! Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/5Oi5189y9a — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021

The Champion hooks Narita into a hold he’s familiar with! Nagata Lock IV applied by Tom Lawlor! Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/O4EUZYBLXe — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021