NJPW’s newest episode of STRONG was from the Autumn Attack tapings in Dallas, Texas.
In the main event, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White defeated IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles.
Below are the results:
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser
* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Ren Narita (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)
* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles
NJPW STRONG airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NJPWWorld.com.
Fred Rosser does all he can to resist the Gotch Style Piledriver!
#njpwSTRONG #njAA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
Huge front suplex, and Narita is back in the hunt!
#njpwSTRONG #njAA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
Eagles works in combination, but boots from the Switchblade change the match in an instant!
#njpwSTRONG #njAA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
The Champion hooks Narita into a hold he’s familiar with!
Nagata Lock IV applied by Tom Lawlor!
#njpwSTRONG #njAA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
Just when he's in deepest trouble, a Snap Sleeper Suplex scores for @jaywhiteNZ!
#njpwSTRONG #njAA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021
'It's almost like (BULLET CLUB) have forgotten who makes the decisions. It's almost like they've forgotten who's in charge! It's time to remind you all who I am!'
Strong words from Jay White close #njpwSTRONG!
Strong words from Jay White close #njpwSTRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/hQrTrms16T pic.twitter.com/fzxQJ5DYyP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 10, 2021