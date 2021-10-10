NJPW’s newest episode of STRONG was from the Autumn Attack tapings in Dallas, Texas.

In the main event,  NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White defeated IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles.

Below are the results:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Ren Narita (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles

NJPW STRONG airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NJPWWorld.com.

 

 