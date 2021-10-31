NJPW STRONG aired its latest Autumn Attack episode on October 30 from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

In the main event, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs.

Below are the results:

* Fred Rosser and Rocky Romero defeated Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)

* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)