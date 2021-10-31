NJPW STRONG aired its latest Autumn Attack episode on October 30 from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
In the main event, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs.
Below are the results:
* Fred Rosser and Rocky Romero defeated Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)
* Lio Rush defeated Taiji Ishimori
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs)
Who moves better, @dannylimelight or @azucarroc?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/vbmUv9bvqA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
Handspring from Ishimori, and a sliding German suplex!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/QEW694lV9z
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
Adrenaline flows for @thelionelgreen, who puts it all on the line to take out Ishimori!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/qI9HR20hou
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
The traditional Suzuki-Gun jump start, as Suzuki and Archer aren’t waiting around!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/aKhu0fPL3G
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
They might regret this flex later, but for now @royceisaacs and @filthytomlawlor are in control over Suzuki!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/RG21spIe0Z
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
Lawlor gets powered over by the Murderhawk Monster!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/h6N8D2QHYJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021
Isaacs fires up, but there’s only so much you can do in the face of @suzuki_d_minoru!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/FUkdClsw9c#njpwSTRONG #njAA pic.twitter.com/PsBG1JWq5J
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 31, 2021