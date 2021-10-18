Earlier, NWA announced that NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will be defending the title against Kenzie Paige.
The promotion wrote, “Oct 24th is HOT! After her BIG win over @ImChelseaGreen a few weeks ago, the NWA has granted a championship match to @KenziePaige_1 Unfortunately, #Kamille is always unimpressed w/ challengers. Does Kenzie have what it takes Don’t miss it! http://NWAtix.com”
Below is the updated card for By Any Means Necessary:
Steel Cage Match
Jax Dane vs. Crimson
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn
Da Pope vs. Colby Corino
NWA World Women’s Championship Match
Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Paige
Tim Storm vs. TBA
Judais (with James Mitchell) vs. Sal Rinauro (with Danny Deals)
By Any Means Necessary is Sunday, October 24 at the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
