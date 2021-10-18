Earlier, NWA announced that NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will be defending the title against Kenzie Paige.

The promotion wrote, “Oct 24th is HOT! After her BIG win over @ImChelseaGreen a few weeks ago, the NWA has granted a championship match to @KenziePaige_1 Unfortunately, #Kamille is always unimpressed w/ challengers. Does Kenzie have what it takes Don’t miss it! http://NWAtix.com”

Below is the updated card for By Any Means Necessary:

Steel Cage Match

Jax Dane vs. Crimson

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

Da Pope vs. Colby Corino

NWA World Women’s Championship Match

Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Paige

Tim Storm vs. TBA

Judais (with James Mitchell) vs. Sal Rinauro (with Danny Deals)

By Any Means Necessary is Sunday, October 24 at the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky.