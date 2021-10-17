WWE NXT UK star Sha Samuels and his partner welcomed a baby girl on Friday morning.

He tweeted, “Oi Oi Welcome to the world Skylar Both mother and child doing well, so proud of them.”

Sha Samuels signed with WWE earlier this year. He made his NXT UK debut on January 14, where he lost to Joe Coffey.

On the most recent NXT UK episode (October 14 edition), Samuels defeated Flash Morgan Webster.

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

