Saudi Arabian Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi got physical at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh today.

Crown Jewel saw hometown star Mansoor remain undefeated in the Kingdom as he defeated Mustafa Ali in singles action. After the match, Ali attacked Mansoor and beat him down until music interrupted and out came Hamedi with his face covered.

Hamedi faced off with Ali in the ring, then took off his face covering to reveal his identity as fans gave him a big pop. Ali mocked Hamedi and went to attack but the Olympian dropped him with a kick to the face. Hamedi then helped Mansoor up and the two celebrated to a standing ovation.

Hamedi’s kick to the head of Ali was significant as he was disqualified in the +75kg event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after knocking out his opponent with an illegal kick. He still took home a Silver medal at the games.

Below are a few shots from Mansoor vs. Ali and the post-match angle with Hamedi:

New tag team: Tareg Hamedi and Mansoor Al-Shaheil??? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/VVlVCAhBZe — Princess Katherine Toadstool (@itsKatyLawson) October 21, 2021

O homem que entrou no ringue e enfrentou Mustafa Ali, após o combate contra Mansoor é Tareg Hamedi, carateca nascido na Arábia Saudita e medalhista de prata nos jogos de Tóquio, realizados recentemente #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/4SjV76EEuw — Marcelo Lopes (50% imunizado / 💉 Já!) (@Marcelo23Lopes) October 21, 2021

New tag team: Tareg Hamedi and Mansoor Al-Shaheil??? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/VVlVCAhBZe — Princess Katherine Toadstool (@itsKatyLawson) October 21, 2021