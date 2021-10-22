Paul Heyman has been widely praised for his performance in the main event of Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

During the closing stages of the match, Heyman shouted “You know what to do with it” after tossing Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship into the ring, right in-between his Tribal Chief and Brock Lesnar. The Beast assumed the belt was for him to use as a weapon before entering a tug-of-war with Reigns, only for The Usos to nail him with a double superkick. This led to Reigns bashing Lesnar across the head with the title for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Heyman looked concerned as he stared back at Lesnar inside the ring, and appeared in no mood to celebrate as he clutched onto Reigns’ title.

With Heyman’s allegiance once again called into question, adult entertainment company Brazzers is clearly enjoying the WWE storyline. Brazzers tweeted out how they too would like to write a program based around their two stars fighting over Heyman.

In his response to Brazzers, Heyman wrote:

It’s a better camera angle if they fight underneath me. I speak from experience. #justsaying

Meanwhile, Heyman also took to Instagram to praise Reigns for overdelivering in yet another high stakes match.

The Tribal Chief @romanreigns over-delivers … because THAT is what a mega-star does. Every. Single. Time.

