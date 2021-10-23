Earlier today during the Showcase of Legends in Albany, New York, Ric Flair was presented with an International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame ring by IPWF President Seth Turner.

Flair was among IPWF’s first Hall of Fame class, which the 2021 class was revealed in August.

The 2021 class also includes Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz, Buddy Rogers, Frank Gotch, Danny Hodge, Terry Funk, Giant Baba, Ed ‘Strangler’ Lewis, Mil Mascaras, Martin ‘Farmer’ Burns, George Hackenschmidt, Evan ‘Strangler’ Lewis, William Muldoon, Satoru Sayama ‘Tiger Mask,’ Antonio Inoki, Stanislaus Zbysko, Tatsumi Fujinami, Great Gama, Yusuf Ismail ‘Terrible Turk,’ Paul Pons, and Rikidozan.

Below is a photo of The Nature Boy receiving his Hall of Fame ring;