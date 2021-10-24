WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves are engaged to be married.
Carmella announced the news on Saturday night on her social media account.
She tweeted, “Best birthday ever,” along with a photo of herself kissing Graves while showing off her engagement ring.
The two have been dating since early 2019.
Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate the couple on their engagement.
Below you can see her photo:
Best birthday ever 🥰🥂 pic.twitter.com/tYb1PgG33K
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) October 24, 2021