WWE Superstar Zelina Vega took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her new tattoo.

The tattoo is of the “Naruto” character Neji Hyuga.

As noted on last night’s SmackDown, Vega defeated Carmella in a Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals match.

She now will go to Crown Jewel to face the winner of Monday’s RAW match between Doudrop and Shayna Baszler.

Below is a screenshot of her new ink: