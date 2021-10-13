Zelina Vega appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and showed off some recent tattoo work she had done.

As seen in the photo below, Vega got a new Pokémon tattoo on her arm. She noted that the Espeon character is her favorite Pokémon character. It appears Vega had the tattoo done some time this summer, since the Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Vega also tweeted on the ink and wrote, “Only the Queen from Queens would rock something as dope as this.”

Vega defeated Toni Storm in a Queen’s Crown Tournament first round match this past Friday, and will be in action this Friday in a semi-finals match against Carmella. The winner will advance to WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 to compete in the finals against the winner of the Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler match that takes place on next week’s RAW.

Vega was recently sent to RAW in the WWE Draft, but those changes will not go into effect until the October 22 edition of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Vega’s Espeon tattoo below: