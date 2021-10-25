Cody Rhodes debuted his new masked character during Sunday’s AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, FL.

Rhodes and Fuego Del Sol, known collectively as “Fast 2 Fuego,” defeated Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander in their first match as a tag team.

As noted earlier, AEW teased Rhodes’ new gimmick last week when they announced that Del Sol and an un-named masked partner would be making their debut on Dark.

Rhodes defeated Malakai Black this past Saturday on AEW Dynamite, possibly putting an end to their rivalry. Rhodes had lost his first two encounters against Black.

You can see photos and videos of Rhodes’ new gimmick below.

Scoop #11: 2 Fast 2 Fuego vs Kid Bandit & Dean Alexander pic.twitter.com/LqHTVDtR8t — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) October 24, 2021