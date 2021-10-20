Veteran WWE Superstar The Undertaker is currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Rapper Pitbull held a sold out concert at The Boulevard in Riyadh earlier today to officially launch the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival. The Undertaker appeared on stage to kick off the concert and introduce the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

WWE has not announced Taker for Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, which will be located at Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, not far from where the Pitbull concert was held.

The WWE events in Saudi Arabia usually bring a large payday for the Superstars, and Taker has worked 4 out of 5 events so far. He defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018, teamed with Kane for a loss to DX at Crown Jewel 2018, defeated Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019, and then won a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy at Super ShowDown 2020, defeating Styles in somewhat controversial fashion.

Taker was in the Kingdom for the Crown Jewel 2019 event, but did not wrestle. Instead, he was seen representing WWE at the Riyadh Season Grand Parade Opening, which was held to also kick off the Riyadh Season for that year. It’s possible that this appearance with Pitbull is similar to the appearance he made before Crown Jewel 2019.

Taker has not appeared for WWE since his “Final Farewell” at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last November. His last match was the cinematic bout with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, the Boneyard Match.

Stay tuned for more on Taker and WWE Crown Jewel. Below are a few photos of The Dead Man at the Pitbull character:

HE OPENED THE SEASON AND INTRODUCED PITBULL. pic.twitter.com/csChgzgAXr — RENAD (@kctypcrrry) October 20, 2021