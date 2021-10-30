GCW announced it has signed Pollo Del Mar (aka Paul Pratt) for LA Fights on Sunday, November 28 in Los Angeles, California.

The show is set to stream live and for free on GCW’s YouTube channel.

Others already announced for the show include: Gatson, Drake, Delilah, Everfly, Sheik, Ju Dizz, Juicy, Vandagriff, Kreed, and more.

Pollo Del Mar is also the Thursday co-host for The Wrestling Inc. Daily with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Be sure to check out episode on iTunes and please leave a kind review!

You can listen to the latest episode here, and Del Mar’s most recent appearance from Thursday here.