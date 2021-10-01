Brock Lesnar may be appearing on tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was noted by PWInsider that one source said Lesnar was in Baltimore for tonight’s show from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. As of 4:30pm ET, Lesnar had not been spotted backstage at the arena, but it’s not unusual for him to be hidden or to arrive late.

Lesnar is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. WWE has teased that Lesnar may be drafted, but nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* WWE Draft Night 1

* Fallout from Extreme Rules

* Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to address Seth Rollins