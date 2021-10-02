Major League Wrestling announced earlier that Alex Kane will compete in a Prize Fight Open match tonight at MLW Fightland.

It was Cesar Duran who made the match official.

MLW Fightland will be in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The event will air nationally at a later date.

Alex Kane signed with MLW back in May during MLW’s Open Draft. Kane was trained by CZW wrestler AR Fox.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s event in Philly:

Prize Fight Open match with Alex Kane

TITLE FOR TITLE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND: Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

12-MAN SURIVIVAL MATCH

EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)

King Muertes Mystery Match

The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye