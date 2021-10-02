Major League Wrestling announced earlier that Alex Kane will compete in a Prize Fight Open match tonight at MLW Fightland.
It was Cesar Duran who made the match official.
MLW Fightland will be in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. The event will air nationally at a later date.
Alex Kane signed with MLW back in May during MLW’s Open Draft. Kane was trained by CZW wrestler AR Fox.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s event in Philly:
Prize Fight Open match with Alex Kane
TITLE FOR TITLE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION
Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone
4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez
WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT
Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead
OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND: Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds
Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
Alex Shelley vs. TJP
¡TRIOS MATCH!
Los Parks vs. 5150
12-MAN SURIVIVAL MATCH
EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)
King Muertes Mystery Match
The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye
Alex Kane Prize Fight TONIGHT in Philly https://t.co/QrunplInrn
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 2, 2021