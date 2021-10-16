Saturday, October 16 was PROGRESS Wrestling’s event, “Chapter 124: Cakehorn.”
During the event, Smokin’ Aces retained the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles against Kings Of The North.
The location of PROGRESS Wrestling 124: Cakehorn was the Theatre Peckham in London.
Below are the results:
* Lizzy Evo defeated Raven Creed
* Smokin’ Aces (c) defeated Kings Of The North (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match)
* Skye Smitson defeated Laura Di Matteo (Revelations Of Divine Love Round 1)
* Rhio defeated Lana Austin (Revelations Of Divine Love Round 1)
* Sunshine Machine defeated LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach
* Gene Munny defeated Danny Black
* Luke Jacobs defeated KEINEN Krishna
* Elijah defeated Ethan Allen
* Dan Moloney, Man Like Dereiss & Jody Fleisch defeated Warren Banks & Lykos Gym
The show was available to watch on Peacock (the US only), WWE Network, and demandPROGRESS.
Not seen this before from Gene, way to pumphandle dan@imsomunny vs @DannyBlack_99
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/IQfTx8lgtX
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021
Rhio is making a statement in her debut!@Lana_Austin1 vs @Rhio2020
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/ZFW6TLI50g
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021
ACES vs KINGs – who comes out on top of the pack?@CSterlingPro/@NickRileyPro vs @BonesawAl/@CorvinNI
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/8rpiW52jKe
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021
The Kings are proving why they’re one of the best tandems going@CSterlingPro/@NickRileyPro vs @BonesawAl/@CorvinNI
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/Cy9XN717Lu
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021
unrealdropkick.gif@drillamoloney/@DEREISS_ /@realjodyfleisch vs @KidLykos/@KidLykosII/@manlikebanks
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/hUDVHQmvDy
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021
phoenix arrow?@drillamoloney/@DEREISS_ /@realjodyfleisch vs @KidLykos/@KidLykosII/@manlikebanks
Chapter 124 available now on:@peacockTV@WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/XZyiS18Ffw
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) October 16, 2021