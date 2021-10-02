PROGRESS Wrestling’s “The Taking of Peckham: Chapter 123” was Saturday, October 2.

In the main event, Cara Noir retained the PROGRESS World Championship against Luke Jacobs.

Below are the results:

* Charles Crowley defeated LK Mezinger

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Big Guns Joe

* Warren Banks defeated Jody Fleisch

* Ethan Allen defeated ELIJAH

*Alexxis Falcon defeated Lizzy Evo (PROGRESS Revelations Of Divine Love Tournament – First Round Match)

* Charlie Sterling (w/ Nick Riley) defeated Danny Black

* Mercedez Blaze (w/ Taonga) defeated Raven Creed (PROGRESS Revelations Of Divine Love Tournament – First Round Match)

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney)

* Cara Noir (c) defeated Luke Jacobs (PROGRESS World Championship Match)

The event is available to watch on Peacock and Demand Progress.