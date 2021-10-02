PROGRESS Wrestling’s “The Taking of Peckham: Chapter 123” was Saturday, October 2.
In the main event, Cara Noir retained the PROGRESS World Championship against Luke Jacobs.
Below are the results:
* Charles Crowley defeated LK Mezinger
* Chris Ridgeway defeated Big Guns Joe
* Warren Banks defeated Jody Fleisch
* Ethan Allen defeated ELIJAH
*Alexxis Falcon defeated Lizzy Evo (PROGRESS Revelations Of Divine Love Tournament – First Round Match)
* Charlie Sterling (w/ Nick Riley) defeated Danny Black
* Mercedez Blaze (w/ Taonga) defeated Raven Creed (PROGRESS Revelations Of Divine Love Tournament – First Round Match)
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney)
* Cara Noir (c) defeated Luke Jacobs (PROGRESS World Championship Match)
The event is available to watch on Peacock and Demand Progress.
