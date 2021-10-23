In a recent interview for The Wrestling Inc. Daily, QT Marshall remembered when All Elite Wrestling head Tony Khan brought up the idea of him working with Cody Rhodes in a storyline. Breaking off from the Nightmare Family, he was excited to dig into a program that would show another side of himself.

“It meant everything, especially because it was not mine or Cody’s idea,” Marshall said. “If it was our idea, it wouldn’t mean as much. Then it’s just pitching ideas and Tony being nice to us because we work for him. That’s not the case. This is Tony’s show, and it was his idea. It was to elevate the other guys in The Factory.

“Anthony [Ogogo] had an operation he had to handle. Nick Comoroto had his match with Dustin [Rhodes]. [Aaron] Solo, I’ve been doing stuff with him. That storyline was so much fun whether people loved it or hated it. I know the matches did really well numbers-wise in ratings. On top of that, they were, for the most part, good matches because we are really good professional wrestlers.”

The coach and Nightmare Factory co-owner also marked a milestone this year in having his first pay-per-view match at All Out. Marshall prides himself on being the reliable soldier for the company who can run with the ball when given.

“I know a lot of people were negative toward it. I don’t know why because Paul is a humongous, massive star. No pun intended. Who else on the AEW roster would anyone be okay with Paul Wight beating on a pay-per-view? That’s the one question nobody is thinking about,” Marshall said.

“I’m okay being that guy. I had fun doing it. I got to check off one of the goals on my list for 2021, which was to have a one-on-one pay-per-view match. Was it the most glamorous match in the world? If you’re looking at one perspective, no. If you’re looking at it from my perspective, I got to go out there in front of a sellout crowd with a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The story leading up was great. We did great ratings on the way in because of Paul. I’m very fortunate that it has been given to me. I do my best not to strike out when I get up to the plate.”

Speaking of strikes, fans often liken Marshall’s wardrobe to that of a bowler. That is, in fact, by design.

“I’m actually very good at bowling. I haven’t gone in a while. Usually, pre-COVID, we would have training at night and then go bowling just for the camaraderie. It’s something I learned from Cody,”

Marshall actually started hanging out with his friend and business partner at the alley. Things would surely get competitive.

“We’d go bowling, and I’d beat him. One time it was down to the final frame. I was there, Blade was there just before he started working with us. Cody went and hid because he didn’t want to watch my last throw because he knew he could lose,” Marshall remembered. “I looked at Blade. I can either gutter this ball and keep my job or throw it right down the middle. I thought, ‘Welp, good luck finding a new job,’ and won. I love bowling.”

The Factory leader finds bowling shirts comfortable. It was also a way to stand out from the black shirts and suits normally seen on pro wrestling shows. The fashion trademark came from wanting to transition from the typical workout clothes.

“I didn’t realize how expensive these shirts are,” Marshall said. “Sting tore my shirt the other day. Maybe I have to put it on a bill or something.”

Powered by RedCircle