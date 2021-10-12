The semi-finals of the 2021 WWE King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament are now set.

Tonight’s RAW saw Xavier Woods defeat Ricochet in a King of the Ring first round match, while Jinder Mahal defeated Kofi Kingston in a first round bout.

Next week’s RAW will feature Woods vs. Mahal in a semi-finals match. The winner of that match will go on to WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, October 21 face the winner of the Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn match on this Friday’s SmackDown.

The winner of Woods or Mahal vs. Balor or Zayn at Crown Jewel will be crowned the 2021 WWE King of the Ring.

Regarding the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, tonight’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Dana Brooke in a first round bout, while Doudrop defeated Natalya.

Next week’s RAW will feature Baszler vs. Doudrop in a semi-finals match. The winner of that match will advance to Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to face the winner of Friday’s Carmella vs. Zelina Vega semi-finals match on SmackDown.

The winner of Baszler or Doudrop vs. Carmella or Vega at Crown Jewel will be crowned the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament winner.

As noted, last Friday’s SmackDown saw Balor defeat Cesaro to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, while Zayn defeated Rey Mysterio to advance. SmackDown also saw Carmella defeat Liv Morgan to advance to the semi-finals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament, while Vega defeated Toni Storm to advance.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW, along with a look at the updated brackets: