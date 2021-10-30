Rey Mysterio talked with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report about when he joined WWE in 2002 and Vince McMahon wanted him to wear his mask as part of his attire.

Mysterio unmasked during his run in WCW and moved away from his more traditional luchador look, opting for baggy pants, a vest, and a chain. While getting ready for his WWE debut, Mysterio was asked about what his attire was going to be. Ultimately, he was told Vince McMahon wanted him to bring back the mask.

“It was actually WWE who brought that up, or in this case, Vince McMahon,” Mysterio said. “I was doing my training a week prior to my debut and I was in OVW. I forgot who approached me at the time, but they said, ‘The company wants to know what type of ring attire you’re going to use for next week.’ I said, ‘What I’ve been using.’ I was using the Scott Steiner, Big Poppa Pump chain around the head, like a gladiator chain, and a vest that went along with it. Baggy pants. They were like, ‘Where’s the mask?’ I said, ‘I haven’t been wrestling with the mask.’ ‘No, no, no. Vince wants to see you with the mask.’

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Thank God you told me now. Now I have to have an outfit made with the mask.’ That’s when I changed my whole gear. Back in WCW, I was using the old-school tights where they stuck to my leg. When I started with WWE, I started wearing the baggy pants, which were very similar to what I was using prior to WWE when I was unmasked, and I added the mask to it. It became historical at that point because that’s where Rey Mysterio really kicked off and put on the map in WWE.”

Over the years, Mysterio has come out with some notable cosplays, including Wolverine, Joker, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. Rey was asked who’d he like to come out as next.

“I think the one I haven’t done to a tee that I’m hoping the opportunity comes about [is] Aquaman,” Mysterio stated. “Aquaman is definitely something I’ve been working on. Like I said, I did something a while back, but it didn’t turn out the way I was expecting it, so hopefully we can kick that one off.”