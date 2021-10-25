Rey Mysterio spoke with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report about if he and Dominik were separated due to the WWE Draft earlier this month.

Although the father and son haven’t seen eye-to-eye lately, Mysterio talked about the “what if” of Dominik and him not being on the same brand.

“That was definitely up to destiny,” Mysterio said. “We did talk about [the possibility of being split up]. I said, ‘If we eventually get split up, then it was meant to be. You go your way, I’ll go mine.’ At the same time, it would’ve given my son some independence to grow on his own. Pretty much the story we were telling right before we got drafted to Raw. It was in the back of our minds, but it wasn’t anything we were worrying about. If anything, it probably would have been good. It’s a change.”

Things were ultimately in the Mysterio family’s favor as the two headed to the red brand — a place without Sami Zayn.

“I’ve been enjoying every moment that I’ve gotten to step in the ring with my son in the ring and backstage,” Mysterio stated. “Just interacting [with him] has been incredible. It has been almost a rebirth of my career. I see him and I go back and think of my first baby steps in this industry. I’ve been enjoying it to the fullest.

“With the story, hopefully, since Sami [Zayn] is staying on SmackDown, if we do cross paths again, then we’ll bring it back up. But I’m hoping with this draft over to Raw that we get a fresh, new start, and we start looking at some opponents to face.”