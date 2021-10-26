Rhea Ripley, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, is convinced that she would have been fired by WWE if she kept her long hair.

NXT fans will remember Ripley with long, blonde hair prior to her drastic transformation in 2018.

A Ripley fan account on Instagram recently posted an old picture of “The Nightmare” and posed the following question:

What if @rhearipley_wwe kept her long hair?

Ripley responded to the post with a very straightforward answer:

I would have been fired

Several fans tried to get Ripley to disclose further details of her answer, but to no avail.

As noted earlier, Bianca Belair, named No. 1 in the PWI Women’s 500, teased renewing her rivalry with Ripley now that she has moved to the RAW brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft.

“I worked with her so much in NXT and she did great in the RAW brand while I was on the SmackDown brand, but now we’re on the same brand so I’m excited to get back in the ring with her and make magic with Rhea again,” Belair said in a recent interview.

A screengrab of Ripley’s post can be seen below.