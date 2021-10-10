One half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, was a guest on the this week Battleground Podcast. During her conversation with Battle and Eli, Rhea went into detail about what led to her unlikely pairing with the “Almost Superhero”, Nikki A.S.H.

“To be completely honest, I don’t really know. I guess it sort of started after the feud with Charlotte, and I just didn’t like the way Charlotte was pushing Nikki around at times. I sort of stood up for her a couple of times, and then I think it just ended up happening. One of the RAWs, we just ended up tagging and sort of just didn’t stop tagging from there. Now we’ve got the titles and I think it’s pretty epic,” Rhea said with a chuckle.

Rhea predicts that her feud with Charlotte will once again become heated, she just isn’t quite sure when that will happen. In the meantime, she’s focusing on taking the women’s tag team division by storm and defending her title.

“Yeah, there’s definitely unfinished business there. Right now, I’m living my best life in the tag team with Nikki A.S.H. but I definitely know it will go back to me and Charlotte at some stage. I feel like we’re going to be feuding for the rest of our careers at this point just because she’s my number one nemesis.

“And it just like never ends with Charlotte, and I still need to get my one up on her, so I’m fighting for it. I really, really am. It’s going to happen one day,” Rhea stated.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.