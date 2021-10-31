Robert Stone is looking to get his revenge on Xyon Quinn.

On last week’s WWE NXT 2.0 presented Halloween Havoc episode, during one of the backstage party segments, Stone got into an altercation with Quinn after almost having his shoes scuffed. Stone ended up getting slammed through a table.

Robert Stone posted a video on social media to issue a challenge to Xyon Quinn.

As I sit here in my movie room before I start this movie, I just want to express myself to you, Xyon Quinn, because you must think this is a joke. Based on your social media, it’s like you got joy out of almost ending Robert Stone. But here’s what you didn’t know; Robert Stone will never die. Do you understand that? I’ll never go away. That’s because I am a real star. I can sing, I can dance, I can wrestle, all better than you. I can do anything better than you which is why this Tuesday, I’m challenging you, one-on-one, mano a mano, to meet me face-to-face in the ring and we’ll see if you show up to be ended by Suit Man Stone.

