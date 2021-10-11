The 2021 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view has been announced for Saturday, December 11.

Ring of Honor announced today that the 2021 Final Battle event will return to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view of the year.

ROH noted in a press release, “Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual event since the company’s inception in 2002. The star-studded extravaganza has produced a multitude of memorable moments, including Match of the Year winners and five ROH World Title changes. Scores will be settled, championships will be decided, and the best wrestlers on the planet will pull out all the stops at Final Battle.”

Final Battle will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub. Details on tickets and matches will be announced soon.

The 2020 Final Battle pay-per-view was headlined by Rush retaining the ROH World Title over Brody King. Bandido is the current ROH World Champion.

Stay tuned for more.