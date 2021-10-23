In the latest ROH Eck’s Files, it was announced Honor For All will take place on Saturday, November 14, exclusively for HonorClub members. Matches and more information is still to come.

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line when Allysin Kay and Marti Belle defend them against Angelina Love and Mandy Leon on this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday.

The match will premiere on ROH’s YouTube channel at 7 pm ET.

Also, Ring of Honor will have a special Halloween episode on the weekend of October 30. It will feature ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Danhausen, PCO, and Sledge.