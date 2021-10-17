Eck’s Files announced several upcoming Ring of Honor matches.

The “Violence vs. Pure” episode is scheduled for the weekend of October 23. In the main event, Homicide will face Jay Lethal.

The other matches for that episode include Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams and Tony Deppen vs. Rhett Titus.

It was also announced that ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods will be making his first title defense against LSG in a few weeks on the Championship Edition of ROH TV.