ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun) of Shane Taylor Promotions make their entrance after the usual ROH signature video package. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay) are on commentary with Ian Riccaboni for this match. Dak Draper & Dalton Castle (with The Baby Chickens) make their entrance.

S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun) vs. Dak Draper & Dalton Castle

Castle takes Moses to the mat with a single leg takedown. Kaun eventually hits a jaw-breaker on Draper. Castle grabs Kaun from the apron. Kaun connects with a back elbow to Castle. Kaun jumps over Draper and tags Moses in. Moses ducks a clothesline attempt by Draper. Moses clotheslines Castle out of the ring. Moses strikes Draper. Moses splashes Draper in the corner. Castle hits Moses with a back-elbow. Castle runs towards Moses in the corner, Moses dumps Castle over the top rope to ringside. Moses hits a cross-body from off the second rope on Draper. Kaun is tagged back in. Moses holds Draper up as Kaun comes off the top turnbuckle with a clothesline on him. Kaun pins Draper for a two count. Moses screams at The Chickens at ringside, causing them to run and disperse. Moses sends Castle over the ringside barrier. Moses and Kaun hit their S.O.S. finisher on Draper. Kaun pins Draper for the three count.

Winners: S.O.S (Moses & Kaun)

ROH Tag Team Champions Kenny King and Dragon Lee run down to the ring after the match. King strikes the back of Kaun as he is celebrating on the second turnbuckle with his title belt. Lee does the same to Moses. Lee sends Kaun into a belt strike to the face by King before repeating the process with Moses. Lee and King take a picture over the fallen Kaun while posing with their titles. Moses grabs a microphone as Lee and King head back up the entrance way. Moses challenges Lee and King for their titles. Moses says that they will bring two body bags. King and Lee make their exit.

Willow, Miranda Alize and The Allure’s Angelina Love (with Mandy Leon) make their entrances. Chelsea Green has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary for this match.

Contender’s Match For ROH Women’s World Championship:

Miranda Alize vs. Willow vs. Angelina Love

Alize and Love attack Willow as the bell rings. Alize and Love stomp on Willow several times in the corner. Love eventually hits a cross-body on Willow and Alize from off the apron to ringside. Love rolls Willow back into the ring. Love pins Willow for a two count. Alize gets up to the apron. Love connects with a Botox Injection Kick to Alize to send her back to ringside. Willow rolls Love up for the three count.

Winner: Willow

The OGK’s Mike Bennett & Matt Taven make their entrances. Rey Horus & ROH World Champion Bandido make their entrance.

Bandido & Rey Horus vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Rey Horus)

Bennett and Horus lock up before exchanging wrist-locks. Bennett sends Horus to the corner. Bennett runs towards Horus, Horus gets his boots up and sends Bennett to the mat. Horus hits a springboard arm-drag from off the top rope on Bennett. Bennett eventually backs Horus into the corner. Bennett runs towards Horus in the corner, Horus jumps out to the apron as Bennett collides with the turnbuckles. Horus goes for a 450 Spalsh, Bennett gets out of the way, Horus rolls through. Bennett hits a Backpack Stunner on Horus as Taven dropkicks him. Bennett pins Horus for the win.

Winners: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.