Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun) challenging Kenny King & Dragon Lee for the ROH Tag Team Championship.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun) of Shane Taylor Promotions make their entrance. ROH Tag Team Champions Kenny King & ROH Television Champion Dragon Lee of LFI make their entrance.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Dragon Lee & Kenny King (c) vs. S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun)

Kaun and Moses attack King and Lee as the bell rings. Lee and King roll to ringside. Lee ducks a clothesline attempt by Moses. Moses runs towards Lee, Lee dodges him and pulls the top rope down to send Moses to ringside. Kaun strikes Lee to take him to the mat. Moses eventually launches King into a DDT by Kaun. La Bestia del Ring distracts the referee from the apron as Kaun goes for the cover. Shane Taylor pulls Bestia off the apron as the two have words at ringside. Kaun briefly gets King up into a Fireman’s Carry position, King escapes it. King hits his Royal Flush finisher on Kaun. Lee hits his Incinerator knee strike finisher on Kaun. King pins Kaun for the win.

Winner: Dragon Lee & Kenny King

World Famous CB, Joe Keys, Taylor Rust & Eli Isom make their entrances. The Foundation’s Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams & Jonathan Gresham make their entrance.

The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams & Jonathan Gresham) vs. World Famous CB, Joe Keys, Taylor Rust & Eli Isom

Williams and Rust lock up. Rust backs Williams to the corner. Williams takes Rust to the mat with a single-leg takedown. Williams eventually clotheslines Keys. Williams tags Gresham in. Gresham and Keys exchange slaps to the face before exchanging forearms as well. Keys takes Gresham to the mat with an uppercut. Gresham kips up. Gresham connects with an Ensiguri on Keys. Gresham hits a German Suplex on Keys. Keys gets to his feet and hits a pair of clotheslines on Gresham. Lethal breaks a pin attempt on Gresham by Keys. Keys sends Lethal out of the ring. Gresham takes Keys to the mat with a drop toe-hold. Gresham locks in a leg-lock on Keys. Keys taps out.

Winners: The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams & Jonathan Gresham)

They hype next week’s show. A video package is shown on Vincent to close the show with Vincent talking about pain being necessary for purification.