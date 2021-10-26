Vincent is shown backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. Vincent is questioning if “he” is gonna love it while looking into a mirror. Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay talks about tonight’s card.

Tony Deppen of VLNCE UNLTD and Rhett Titus make their entrances.

Rhett Titus vs. Tony Deppen

After a back and forth, Titus takes Deppen to the mat with a head-scissors. Titus eventually locks in a Half Crab on Deppen. Homicide throws a pair of chairs in the ring. Titus throws a chair back out to ringside. As the referee has words with Homicide, Deppen drives the other chair into the midsection of Titus. Titus hits an Ensiguri on Titus. Deppen pins Titus for the three count.

Winner: Tony Deppen

Brody King & Chris Dickinson of VLNCE UNLTD make their entrance. The Foundation’s Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams (with Jay Lethal) make their entrance.

Chris Dickinson & Brody King vs. Jonathan Gresham & Tracy Williams

Gresham and Williams attack Dickinson and King from behind as the bell rings. King sends Williams out of the ring. King and Williams eventually exchange strikes. Dickinson tags in as Williams goes for a boot on King. Dickinson pins Williams for a two count. King tags back in. King holds Williams as Dickinson dropkicks him. King locks in a Full Boston Crab on Williams. Gresham slaps the face of King. Dickinson locks in an STF on Gresham. Williams gets to the ropes to force a rope break. Gresham rolls to ringside. Dickinson tags in. Williams chops and strikes Dickinson. Williams goes for a Piledriver, Dickinson reverses it into a backdrop. Dickinson locks in an STF on Williams. Williams reverses that into a cross-face on Dickinson. Dickinson locks in a rear-naked choke on Williams. Williams passes out.

Winners: Chris Dickinson & Brody King

Homicide vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal and Homicide exchange strikes as the bell rings coming out of a commercial break. Lethal backs Homicide to the corner. Lethal sends Homicide to ringside from the apron with a springboard dropkick. Homicide eventually hits a T-Bone Suplex on Homicide. Homicide pins Jay Lethal for a two count. Lethal superkicks Homicide. Deppen comes to ringside with a chair. Dutch ambushes Deppen at ringside. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Homicide. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Homicide. Lethal pins Homicide for the three count.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Vincent, Bateman and Vita Von Starr join Dutch at the entrance way, all of them applaud Jay Lethal.

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.