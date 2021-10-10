According to the latest Eck’s Files, ROH World Champion Bandido will be defending the title against Alex Zayn on the “Championship Edition” of ROH TV in November.

An official date hasn’t been announced yet.

Alex Zayne earned the future title shot by winning the Honor Rumble at September’s Death Before Dishonor. Danhausen, Silas Young, PJ Black, Rey Horus, and Dak Draper were just a few who were in the Honor Rumble match.

The upcoming match will be the first ROH World Title Match on broadcast television since the weekend of February 27. The match was then ROH World Champion Rush vs. Shane Taylor.

