In a recent interview with Men’s Health, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns detailed his regular diet and why her prefers to “keep it simple” when it comes his everyday meals.

“In the morning, its either some oats or a cream of rice with some egg whites,” Reigns said. “We throw some beets in there to help blood flow, and to drive the workouts for each day. And then once we get into the standard meals, I mean, it’s chicken and rice, steak and rice—the stuff you’ve heard before on any vlog of any bodybuilder. Nothing sexy at all. Maybe some bison.

“We’ve taken down the fats a little, so most of my fats come through the animal fat, through my protein. And then maybe a little almond butter at night with a protein shake before bed. I wish it was something different and more creative, but it’s best to keep it simple. That way, you can fully understand that nutrition—what’s going in and what’s coming out—and how it affects you.”

When asked if he gives into temptation and enjoys a cheat meal after a big WWE event, The Tribal Chief admitted to having three pizzas after defeating John Cena in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam.

“After SummerSlam, I had three pizzas waiting,” Reigns revealed. “You know, depending on where we are and what kind of cheat meals you can get into and what’s available, you can go nuts.”

Unlike after a big PPV, Reigns explained why he sticks to his regular poke bowl after performing on TV – citing the example of last week’s RAW where he wrestled WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

“But it (my meals) depends on what the goal at hand is,” Reigns said. “Knowing that I had Extreme Rules coming up on Sunday, I stuck to some of my cleaner meals: It was like a poke bowl without all the really really good stuff on it—essentially just rice, ahi tuna, some avocado and some cucumber, with a little bit of like soy sauce in there. So it wasn’t anything crazy, and it wasn’t anything off the beaten path of eating clean. But I did have a couple beers to relax.”

