WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has issued a response to the post-Crown Jewel threat from Brock Lesnar.

As noted, WWE tweeted after Crown Jewel about how Lesnar was heard saying he was going to beat Reigns senseless as soon as he arrived to SmackDown tonight. The Beast allegedly said these comments as he was leaving Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel on Thursday. The Crown Jewel main event featured Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Title over Lesnar in a finish that saw Paul Heyman slide the title belt in between Reigns and Lesnar while they were down, and yelling at someone that they know what to do with the belt. This led to a struggle between the two until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring and superkicked Lesnar, which gave Reigns the change to hit him with the belt for the pin to win.

In an update, Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and delivered a response to Lesnar.

“I’m an easy man to find on Friday nights. MY SHOW. #Smackdown,” Reigns wrote.

For what it’s worth, WWE still has not officially announced Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown.

