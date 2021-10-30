WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a hot topic on social media this week as he did not appear during Friday’s SmackDown on FS1 episode.

SmackDown included backstage segments with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, who also worked the main event in a losing effort to The New Day.

Reigns has been trending on Twitter overnight with many fans disappointed that he did not appear for the live broadcast on FS1. WWE had Reigns advertised for the show, but he was never officially announced to appear in any match or segment.

There’s no word on why WWE kept Reigns off TV this week, but he did appear for the live crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. As seen in the tweets below, Reigns and The Usos went up against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits in the post-show dark main event. McIntyre and The Profits picked up the win.

Reigns has been rumored to begin a new blue brand feud with McIntyre. McIntyre did work Friday’s show, issuing an Open Challenge was was answered by Mustafa Ali. He defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s show.

We noted before how this week’s SmackDown featured new segments on Lesnar and Heyman, which are a part of the overall feud with Reigns. You can click here for news and video from those two segments.

Roman Reigns apareció terminado el show para hacer equipo junto a The Usos. Fue derrota para The Bloodline sobre The Street Profits & Drew McIntyre en un dark match.#RomanReigns #UniversalChampion #TheUsos #TheBloodline #SmackDown #wwe #wrestling pic.twitter.com/QzttEyHrtw — wwe.america (@wweamerica_) October 30, 2021