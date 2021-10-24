Ruby Soho emerged victorious in her TBS Title Tournament match against Penelope Ford. Soho won the match with an O’Connor roll after as Ford was trying to get the brass knuckles slid by The Bunny underneath referee Rick Knox’s feet.

After the match, The Bunny and Ford looked to attack Soho. However, The Bunny’s first round opponent Red Velvet came in to even the odds.

Soho will now take on Kris Statlander in the next round, who had a first round bye. On this Wednesday’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb. The winner of that will advance to face Nyla Rose.

The winner of The Bunny vs. Red Velvet will take on Jade Cargill in the second round. Anna Jay will take on Jamie Hayter in the first round as well. The winner of that will advance to take on Thunder Rosa.

You can view highlights from the Soho – Ford match below:

