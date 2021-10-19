WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks has admittedly caught the acting bug since portraying the role of Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian.

In a recent interview with New York Post, Banks said she’d love to star in a really intense drama similar to Netflix’s Squid Games.

“I just finished watching the Squid Games and I’m a huge, huge fan of Korean movies,” Banks said. “So I would love to be in a show like that just that thriller, drama, really intense show where you really don’t know what’s going to happen. And to be in a Korean movie, that’s always been one of my dreams. I would love to be in a movie one day. It could be any genre. I’m just excited to learn and do it all. I have so much time.”

When asked if fans can expect to see her in the The Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, Banks said: “I’ve been definitely booked and busy and you can definitely see me in a lot of shows, not Star Wars because I can’t say anything. You know Disney can get me. But yeah, you can definitely see me in things in the future.”

Banks will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. You can click here for the full PPV card.