On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest news of the week, including this past week’s RAW. During their conversation, Waltman discussed who has impressed him the most since moving to the main roster.

“You talk about guys that have done well moving up to the main roster, Damian Priest has done way better,” Waltman said. “Not that he didn’t do great in NXT. They gave him the North American Title reign, but I knew he was made for the main roster more so than NXT.”

With the WWE Draft coming up, many fans have speculated on what kind of shakeup will occur in WWE. Big E and Drew McIntyre had a stare down on RAW, setting up a potential showdown between two top WWE babyfaces. Hausman asked Waltman about the idea of turning either Big E, The New Day, or McIntyre heel if a feud does go down.

“No, man. Roman [Reigns] needed to make a turn and he finally did and it’s been the best thing he’s ever f*cking done,” Waltman noted. “Best move he’s ever made in his career in a long time, or ever, because he’s just on a whole other level.

“Why would you turn those guys? I don’t see it, dude. It’s just that people are aggressive,” Waltman continued. “Sometimes, we don’t need a good guy – bad guy. You just let the chips fall where they may. Some are going to cheer Big E and some will cheer Drew.”

