The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament opening-round matches resumed this week on MLW Fusion: Alpha, with Calvin Tankman advancing to the semifinals after defeating Matt Cross.

Tankman sent Cross away with an inside-out lariat, followed by a vicious back fist across Cross’ neck.

Tankman is now the second entrant next to Davey Richards, who scored his opening-round victory last week against the 2020 Opera Cup winner Tom Lawlor.

The final opening-round matches will occur next week, with Bobby Fish battling Lee Moriarty and TJP taking on Alex Shelley.