The big discussion yesterday was the official ratings for WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage from this past Friday night. While SmackDown won the night in total viewership, the key demo numbers in the 18 – 49 demo when the two went head-to-head were of most interest to many. Those showed that Rampage edged out SmackDown, 328,000 to 285,000k, in the valuable 18 – 49 demo when they were both on the air from 10 – 10:30 pm EST.

AEW President Tony Khan celebrated AEW’s big numbers on social media saying, “Let’s go @AEW fans! I’m excited to see head-to-head half hour numbers from last Friday, soon we’ll know. Most of all, I’m looking forward to another great weekend of wrestling this weekend! See you for #AEWRampage Friday + #AEWDynamite one more Saturday before back to Wednesdays!”

WrestleVotes took to Twitter shortly after the numbers were being digested writing, “All I’ll say is that the numbers news is a HOT topic right now backstage.” WWE producer Shane Helms took to Twitter last night to dispute the report.

“As someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it,” Helms tweeted. “Not a single word. [shrug emoji].”