WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and talked about how he’s been filling in with the NXT brand due to boss Triple H being away.

WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H is expected to make a full recovery. WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development then released a statement on September 21 and said he was doing well in his recovery, adding that he was grateful to Michaels, the Superstars and crew at NXT.

It was noted how Michaels has helped to carry NXT while Triple H is away raking every step needed in his recovery. Michaels said trying to fill the role is impossible. It was also revealed that Michaels’ official title is Vice President of Talent Development. He was previously billed as a NXT Coach/Producer.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do,” Michaels said. “Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.

“Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back. I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. That’s what this whole company does—this whole relaunch has been everyone pulling together, and I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence.”

