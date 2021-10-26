WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he sees future greatness for Bron Breakker, who will headline tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Michaels commented on how the genes run deep in Breakker’s family, which includes his father Rick Steiner, and uncle Scott Steiner.

“Tommaso is the epitome of the guy that’s done everything, and once you see Bron, you very quickly realize that he’s going to be the guy that’s done everything,” Michaels said. “The genes run deep in that family, and he’s got all of them. He is one of those individuals who has it. He’s an unbelievably wonderful, passionate, hardworking young man, and he is everything that is great about this line of work.”

Michaels described the 24 year old Breakker as a throwback talent, noting how the former football player took a path similar to WWE Champion Big E, WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Ted DiBiase, Ernie Ladd and Wahoo McDaniel.

“He’s a throwback,” Michaels said of Breakker. “He took the same path that Wahoo McDaniel, Ernie Ladd, John Bradshaw, Ted DiBiase and Big E took. They went far in their collegiate career, but they always had this desire to be a WWE superstar. That’s Bron, and he’s taking this place by storm. And it’s even better when you know there is a great young man behind that person.”

Tonight’s Halloween Havoc main event is a chance for Breakker to reveal the depth of his skills. Michaels said he’s eager to see how Breakker responds to the magnitude of the moment, on live TV, in the NXT ring.

“We’re going to find out where he measures up at Halloween Havoc,” Michaels said. “Win, lose or draw, he’s going to show the world that he’s the real deal.”