As noted earlier, Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special.

With the victory, Rose captured her first-ever championship in WWE, nearly 7 years since was a contestant on Tough Enough. Rose made her WWE main roster debut in 2017.

Sonya Deville took to Twitter to congratulate her former tag team partner.

THATS MY BEST FRIEND! AND NEWWWWWWW @WWE_MandyRose I’m so proud of you! All the hurdles all the obstacles and you prevailed my friend

In her response, Rose wrote, “LOVE YOU FRIEND.”

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction also captured championship gold at Halloween Havoc, as covered at this link.