Sonya Deville is set to make her WWE ring return during next Friday’s Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1.

As we’ve noted, Naomi has been feuding with Deville for several weeks now, showing frustration over how Deville hasn’t booked her to wrestle on SmackDown, and Deville’s attitude towards her. Deville keeps telling Naomi she will book her the following week, and that never happens, but has also told her she’s not worthy of being booked.

That feud continued tonight as Naomi asked why she wasn’t booked in the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Deville said Naomi isn’t worthy of being a queen, and not even worthy of being on the SmackDown roster. They had words until Deville said Naomi will have a match next week, and then revealed herself to be the opponent.

“It’s on,” Naomi said as she walked off.

Deville later tweeted on the return and wrote, “I hope everyone is ready.”

Naomi added, “IT’S OOOOOOON! [green heart emoji x 7]”

This will be Deville’s first match since losing the No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020. She took some time off after that and returned this past January to work the on-screen authority role with Adam Pearce.

It was first reported this past June how Deville was training for her in-ring return, and that at one point she was planned for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, but that obviously never happened. WWE sources expected Deville to return to the ring soon as she was ready, and it was reported that people in the company had “glowing reviews” for Deville, for the way she handled herself over the past year, and the way she’s worked the new authority role. It was also said that WWE wanted Deville back in the ring by WrestleMania 37 Season earlier this year, but they kept delaying the return for some reason.

Stay tuned for more on Deville's status and next week's match.

