Could we see AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Briscoes soon?

There has been a lot of fan speculation on possible match-ups with ROH stars vs. WWE or AEW stars after ROH announced their major business plan changes earlier this year. Many fans have commented on potential opponents for former ROH World Tag Team Champions Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe.

FTR’s Dax Harwood took to Twitter this week and simply tweeted, “Briscoes”

Jay responded and tagged AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

“When and where big guy?? Your people know how to get up with us @TonyKhan,” he wrote.

Dax responded to that tweet and took a shot at The Briscoes, writing, “Rec football vs Division 1. Backyard vs The Big Leagues. Good Hands vs Top Guys. You get it.”

That was the end of the exchange. ROH talents are reportedly free to begin working with any promotion they want, so it will be interesting to see if WWE or AEW has any interest in Dem Boys.

FTR are set to work the AAA TV tapings in early November, with Vickie Guerrero as their manager. They will then challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 13.

