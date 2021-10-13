Two new title matches are now set for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Toxic Attraction issue challenges for Halloween Havoc, promising to leave the event with all the NXT women’s division gold. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, while Mandy Rose will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

The Rose vs. Gonzalez match will have a stipulation attached to it as Gonzalez announced that it will be a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout.

The 2021 NXT Halloween Havoc special will air on Wednesday, October 26 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)