Before Saturday’s AEW Dynamite at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, AEW taped matches for the October 19 episode of AEW Dark.

Courtesy of Mr. Jacob Cohen below are spoilers from the AEW Dark taping:

* Jamie Hayter defeated Tiffany

* The Gunn Club defeated Alex Chamberlain, Dean Mercer, and Diamond Sheik

* Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Red Velvet defeated Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & Diamanté

* Mark Sterling introduces Jade Cargill as the future TBS Champion

* Lance Archer defeated unnamed opponent

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Aaron Solo

* Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, Alan V Angels, & 10) defeated Daniel Garcia, Serpentico, & 2.0

These matches will air Tuesday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.